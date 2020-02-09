Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,354 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 7.1% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $52,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 23,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 11,001 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the third quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 3,402 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, VeraBank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the third quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 15,185 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $320.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1,422.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.56 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $306.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.43.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 10th. Macquarie lowered shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.55.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

