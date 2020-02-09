Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,322 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838,124 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Apple by 28.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,428,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,156 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Apple by 300.3% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,066,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $312,813,000 after acquiring an additional 800,232 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 10.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,320,034 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,191,529,000 after acquiring an additional 494,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,144,877,000 after acquiring an additional 302,917 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple stock opened at $320.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $306.01 and its 200-day moving average is $251.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.56 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The company has a market cap of $1,422.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Apple to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.55.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

