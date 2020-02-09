Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Receives “Buy” Rating from Evercore ISI

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Evercore ISI in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $100.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on APTV. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Aptiv from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.05.

Aptiv stock opened at $87.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.04. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $63.36 and a 12 month high of $99.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $513,590.00. Also, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $239,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,211,303.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 309.1% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

