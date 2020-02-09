Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its position in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,847 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Aqua America worth $5,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aqua America by 19.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,422,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,786 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aqua America during the 4th quarter worth about $34,678,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aqua America by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,125,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,442,000 after acquiring an additional 519,900 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Aqua America by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,382,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,959,000 after acquiring an additional 225,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aqua America in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,004,000. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WTR opened at $53.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.14. Aqua America Inc has a 1-year low of $34.21 and a 1-year high of $52.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 76.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.2343 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Aqua America’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aqua America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aqua America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Aqua America Company Profile

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

