AquariusCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $2.00 (ARCO)

AquariusCoin (CURRENCY:ARCO) traded 64.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 9th. During the last seven days, AquariusCoin has traded up 64.8% against the US dollar. One AquariusCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0553 or 0.00000548 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. AquariusCoin has a total market cap of $149,992.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of AquariusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,178.73 or 2.10102858 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00024964 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000377 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

AquariusCoin Profile

AquariusCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2016. AquariusCoin’s total supply is 2,711,551 coins. AquariusCoin’s official Twitter account is @ArcCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. AquariusCoin’s official website is aquariuscoin.com.

AquariusCoin Coin Trading

AquariusCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AquariusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AquariusCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AquariusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

