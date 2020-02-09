ARAW (ARAW) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $233.00

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded down 41.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One ARAW token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, P2PB2B and LATOKEN. ARAW has a total market cap of $10,770.00 and approximately $233.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ARAW has traded 67% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00039083 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $581.31 or 0.05762785 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 56.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00023662 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00128791 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00039583 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003132 BTC.

ARAW Token Profile

ARAW is a token. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,228,622,188 tokens. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken. ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken. The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io.

ARAW Token Trading

ARAW can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Hotbit and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

