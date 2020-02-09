Arcblock Market Capitalization Hits $18.80 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Over the last week, Arcblock has traded 22.1% higher against the US dollar. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $18.80 million and approximately $9.91 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arcblock token can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001889 BTC on exchanges including Cobinhood, BitMart, DragonEX and DDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Arcblock alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.81 or 0.03378839 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009961 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00236315 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00033181 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00136330 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Arcblock Token Profile

Arcblock’s launch date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Arcblock Token Trading

Arcblock can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Gate.io, Bithumb, LBank, BitMart, Bibox, IDEX, DragonEX, Kucoin, CoinBene, DDEX, Huobi and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arcblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arcblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.