Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,541 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 8.2% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 136,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,601,000 after buying an additional 10,374 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the third quarter worth about $191,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 209,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,594,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 38,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 84.6% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 17,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Archer Daniels Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $45.71 on Friday. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 1 year low of $36.45 and a 1 year high of $47.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.96. The company has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.63. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

In related news, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 6,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $306,072.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 210,096 shares in the company, valued at $9,691,728.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 25,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 203,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,579,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,311 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,322. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.