Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) & Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Critical Analysis

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) and Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.4% of Arco Platform shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of Laureate Education shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Laureate Education shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Arco Platform has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Laureate Education has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arco Platform and Laureate Education’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arco Platform $100.06 million 12.56 -$22.54 million $0.27 196.56 Laureate Education $3.35 billion 1.29 $370.07 million ($0.03) -659.33

Laureate Education has higher revenue and earnings than Arco Platform. Laureate Education is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arco Platform, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Arco Platform and Laureate Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arco Platform -28.35% 8.92% 6.66% Laureate Education 28.67% -0.22% -0.08%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Arco Platform and Laureate Education, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arco Platform 0 1 2 0 2.67 Laureate Education 0 0 5 0 3.00

Arco Platform currently has a consensus target price of $54.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.75%. Laureate Education has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.33%. Given Laureate Education’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Laureate Education is more favorable than Arco Platform.

Summary

Laureate Education beats Arco Platform on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform. As of March 31, 2019, it had a network consisted of 1,462 partner schools and 498,553 enrolled students. The company's activities also comprise editing, publishing, advertising, and sale of educational content for private schools. It serves students, teachers, administrators, and parents. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs. It also operates online institutions that offer professional degree programs primarily for the working adults with undergraduate and graduate degree programs. The company was formerly known as Sylvan Learning Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Laureate Education, Inc. in May 2004. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

