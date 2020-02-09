Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.91 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) to report sales of $38.91 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $38.14 million to $39.68 million. Ardmore Shipping reported sales of $28.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full year sales of $134.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $134.04 million to $135.59 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $164.03 million, with estimates ranging from $160.40 million to $167.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ardmore Shipping.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ASC shares. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ardmore Shipping currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASC. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,725 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

ASC opened at $5.36 on Friday. Ardmore Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $5.04 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.54.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

