Ardor (ARDR) Price Hits $0.0563 on Major Exchanges

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.0563 or 0.00000559 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex, OKEx and Upbit. Ardor has a market cap of $56.28 million and $3.12 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009005 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00011118 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000103 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000057 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.ardorplatform.org. Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ardor Coin Trading

Ardor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, LiteBit.eu, Stocks.Exchange, Bittrex, Binance, Upbit, HitBTC and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

