Argentum (ARG) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.00

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Argentum has a total market cap of $2,062.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Argentum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Argentum has traded 32.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Argentum Profile

Argentum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 12,441,604 coins. Argentum’s official message board is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg. The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Argentum is www.argentum.io. Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG.

Argentum Coin Trading

Argentum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argentum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argentum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

