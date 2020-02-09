Arion (ARION) Hits Market Cap of $73,193.00

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Over the last seven days, Arion has traded 32.8% higher against the dollar. Arion has a market capitalization of $73,193.00 and approximately $130.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Crex24 and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.75 or 0.03409739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009949 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00236770 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00032787 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00138148 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 11,902,315 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com.

Buying and Selling Arion

Arion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

