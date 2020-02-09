Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $223.46.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen cut their target price on Arista Networks from $295.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Arista Networks from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

NYSE:ANET traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.77. 470,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,998. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $216.11 and its 200-day moving average is $222.39. The stock has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.47. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $173.31 and a 1-year high of $331.27.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $2,084,654.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,979 shares in the company, valued at $571,104.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $962,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,876.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,646 shares of company stock worth $10,202,831 over the last three months. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1,281.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1,615.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

