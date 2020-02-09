Ark Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.27 Million (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Ark has a market capitalization of $25.65 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 23.4% higher against the dollar. One Ark coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00002156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, COSS and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00048790 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000255 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000090 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 147,354,006 coins and its circulating supply is 118,039,744 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is forum.ark.io. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

Ark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, Bittrex, Cryptomate, Upbit, COSS, OKEx, Binance and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

