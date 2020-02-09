ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 504.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,000 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 2.03% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $8,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 13,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKW opened at $67.06 on Friday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a twelve month low of $45.96 and a twelve month high of $69.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.06.

