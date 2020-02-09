Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

AFI has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Armstrong Flooring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Armstrong Flooring from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE:AFI opened at $3.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Armstrong Flooring has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $15.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average is $5.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFI. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 33,150 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Armstrong Flooring by 421.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 251,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 203,626 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Armstrong Flooring by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Armstrong Flooring during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Armstrong Flooring by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 478,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 23,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong Flooring Company Profile

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products for use primarily in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings in North America and the Pacific Rim. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

