Arqma 1-Day Volume Tops $94.00 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 9th. One Arqma coin can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Arqma has a market capitalization of $21,243.00 and approximately $94.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Arqma has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,058.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $225.91 or 0.02242363 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.42 or 0.04441113 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.04 or 0.00754799 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.82 or 0.00851869 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00115124 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009812 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00027296 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.52 or 0.00699963 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 9,565,616 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,072 coins. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Arqma Coin Trading

Arqma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

