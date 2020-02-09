Arqma (ARQ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $161.00

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 9th. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arqma has a market cap of $22,751.00 and approximately $161.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10,109.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $228.99 or 0.02262221 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.49 or 0.04440696 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.39 or 0.00764604 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.06 or 0.00840315 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00116224 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009582 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00025748 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.90 or 0.00700420 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2018. Arqma's total supply is 9,556,688 coins and its circulating supply is 3,512,145 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Arqma

Arqma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

