Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.88.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARW. TheStreet upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price target on Arrow Electronics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America set a $70.00 price target on Arrow Electronics and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 60,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $4,836,814.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,738,461.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 61,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 15,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARW opened at $77.27 on Friday. Arrow Electronics has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $86.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.39 and a 200 day moving average of $77.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.33, a PEG ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. Arrow Electronics had a positive return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arrow Electronics will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

