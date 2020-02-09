ArtByte Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (ABY)

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. ArtByte has a market capitalization of $2,158.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ArtByte has traded down 93.2% against the US dollar. One ArtByte coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.64 or 0.00759350 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00009552 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007571 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000296 BTC.

About ArtByte

ABY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. ArtByte’s official website is www.artbyte.me. ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ArtByte

ArtByte can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArtByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArtByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

