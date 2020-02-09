Ascential PLC (LON:ASCL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ascential PLC (LON:ASCL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 465.86 ($6.13).

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASCL. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.05) price target on shares of Ascential in a report on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Ascential from GBX 568 ($7.47) to GBX 541 ($7.12) and set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Ascential from GBX 365 ($4.80) to GBX 410 ($5.39) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of LON ASCL traded down GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 386.40 ($5.08). 434,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 392.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 370.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.67. Ascential has a twelve month low of GBX 317.76 ($4.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 426.40 ($5.61).

Ascential Company Profile

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services for product design, marketing, sales, and built environment and policy in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers industry-specific business intelligence, insights, and forecasting through data and digital subscription tools. The company was formerly known as Trident Floatco PLC and changed its name to Ascential plc in January 2016.

