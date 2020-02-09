Asura Coin (ASA) Market Capitalization Tops $49,033.00

Asura Coin (CURRENCY:ASA) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 9th. One Asura Coin token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and LATOKEN. Asura Coin has a total market capitalization of $49,033.00 and approximately $59.00 worth of Asura Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Asura Coin has traded up 31.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Asura Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.67 or 0.03431286 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00227294 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00033328 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00130687 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Asura Coin Profile

Asura Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,932,400 tokens. The official message board for Asura Coin is medium.com/@asuracoin. The Reddit community for Asura Coin is /r/AsuraCoin. The official website for Asura Coin is asuracoin.io. Asura Coin’s official Twitter account is @asuracoin.

Asura Coin Token Trading

Asura Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, LATOKEN and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asura Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Asura Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Asura Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Asura Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Asura Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.