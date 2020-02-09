ATC Coin (ATCC) Price Tops $0.0054 on Top Exchanges

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 9th. During the last week, ATC Coin has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ATC Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, Instant Bitex and Trade Satoshi. ATC Coin has a total market cap of $2.03 million and $4,515.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.37 or 0.00764422 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009558 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007454 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000290 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATC Coin (CRYPTO:ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 377,649,072 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial. ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com.

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

ATC Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, BiteBTC and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

