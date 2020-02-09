ATC Coin Reaches Market Cap of $2.02 Million (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One ATC Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Instant Bitex and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. ATC Coin has a total market cap of $2.02 million and approximately $4,507.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ATC Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.95 or 0.00752843 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009795 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00007756 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000294 BTC.

ATC Coin Coin Profile

ATC Coin (ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 377,649,072 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial. ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com.

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

ATC Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Trade Satoshi and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ATC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.