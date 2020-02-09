Atheios Trading Up 7% This Week (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. During the last seven days, Atheios has traded 7% higher against the dollar. Atheios has a market cap of $8,857.00 and approximately $14.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atheios coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and STEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atheios Profile

Atheios (CRYPTO:ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 17,625,948 coins and its circulating supply is 17,543,150 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com.

Buying and Selling Atheios

Atheios can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

