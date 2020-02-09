ATLANT (ATL) One Day Volume Tops $314.00

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded down 28.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 9th. During the last seven days, ATLANT has traded down 17.4% against the dollar. ATLANT has a market cap of $1.27 million and $314.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATLANT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0235 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Exrates, OKEx and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.47 or 0.03359841 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009937 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00228200 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00033320 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00131410 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About ATLANT

ATLANT launched on July 29th, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. The official website for ATLANT is atlant.io. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ATLANT’s official message board is medium.com/@atlantio. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ATLANT

ATLANT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, Mercatox, OKEx and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATLANT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATLANT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

