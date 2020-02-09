Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Atlantica Yield from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Atlantica Yield in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Atlantica Yield by 74.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Atlantica Yield in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Yield by 268.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield in the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

AY stock opened at $28.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.05 and a beta of 0.64. Atlantica Yield has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $29.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.36 and a 200-day moving average of $25.08.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $293.37 million for the quarter. Atlantica Yield had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlantica Yield will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlantica Yield Company Profile

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

