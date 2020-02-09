Atlas Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $14.91 Million (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Atlas Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io and BitMart. Atlas Protocol has a market capitalization of $14.91 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded 27.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $348.64 or 0.03433457 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009895 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00240149 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00034233 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00140067 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Token Profile

Atlas Protocol was first traded on August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,065,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp. Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io.

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atlas Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atlas Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

