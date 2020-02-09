AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Increased by Excalibur Management Corp

Excalibur Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,126 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 5.5% of Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 84,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Hyman Charles D increased its stake in AT&T by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 121,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $2,736,000. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its stake in AT&T by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 38,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on T. ValuEngine lowered AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Standpoint Research lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on AT&T to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

T opened at $38.45 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.10 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.27. The company has a market capitalization of $280.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.