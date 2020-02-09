Auctus (AUC) Market Capitalization Achieves $405,661.00

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded down 23.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Auctus token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, HitBTC, IDEX and Bancor Network. Over the last week, Auctus has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar. Auctus has a market capitalization of $405,661.00 and $357.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Auctus alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $343.63 or 0.03395646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009933 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00238115 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00033773 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00138808 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Auctus Profile

Auctus was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,658 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,535,815 tokens. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Auctus’ official website is auctus.org.

Buying and Selling Auctus

Auctus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, Ethfinex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Auctus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auctus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.