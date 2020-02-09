Augur (REP) Market Cap Achieves $181.62 Million

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Augur token can now be purchased for about $16.51 or 0.00163780 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, Gate.io, HitBTC and IDEX. In the last seven days, Augur has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. Augur has a market capitalization of $181.62 million and $28.93 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.75 or 0.03409739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009949 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00236770 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00032787 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00138148 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002718 BTC.

About Augur

Augur was first traded on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Cobinhood, BX Thailand, Koinex, Bitsane, Bithumb, ABCC, Gatecoin, Mercatox, Binance, Liqui, Bittrex, AirSwap, Ethfinex, Cryptopia, Gate.io, LATOKEN, Zebpay, BitBay, Poloniex, ChaoEX, Livecoin, CoinTiger, GOPAX, Upbit, Kraken, Crex24, HitBTC, DragonEX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

