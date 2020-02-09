Aurora (AOA) Market Cap Hits $13.97 Million

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Aurora token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bitinka, Indodax and CoinEgg. Aurora has a market cap of $13.97 million and $2.55 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aurora has traded up 17.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00038941 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $585.79 or 0.05770082 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00023788 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00120905 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00039447 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003112 BTC.

About Aurora

Aurora (AOA) is a token. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io.

Buying and Selling Aurora

Aurora can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, Kucoin, CoinEgg and Indodax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

