Auroracoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 (AUR)

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 9th. Auroracoin has a total market capitalization of $618,578.00 and $1.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Auroracoin has traded up 49.6% against the dollar. One Auroracoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0342 or 0.00000340 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, YoBit and ISX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00046217 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00062898 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000746 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00079765 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10,089.21 or 1.00283100 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000620 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Auroracoin Coin Profile

Auroracoin (CRYPTO:AUR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Auroracoin is auroraspjall.is. Auroracoin’s official website is auroracoin.is.

Auroracoin Coin Trading

Auroracoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ISX, Cryptopia, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auroracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auroracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

