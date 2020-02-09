Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $186.20.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADP shares. ValuEngine upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $8,184,699.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,416,930.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $1,141,378.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,446,315.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,099 shares of company stock valued at $10,740,750 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 222.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,398,000 after buying an additional 557,645 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,117,899,000 after purchasing an additional 368,108 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,308,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,346,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,953,000 after purchasing an additional 194,250 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 11.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,757,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,686,000 after purchasing an additional 181,198 shares during the period. 80.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADP stock opened at $179.10 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $144.04 and a 1-year high of $180.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.87.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

