Autonio Price Hits $0.0020 on Top Exchanges (NIO)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIO) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Autonio token can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Ethfinex. Over the last seven days, Autonio has traded 37.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Autonio has a market cap of $212,621.00 and approximately $12.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $343.75 or 0.03409739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009949 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00236770 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00032787 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00138148 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Autonio’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,460,010 tokens. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Autonio is auton.io. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio.

Autonio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, IDEX, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

