Avantor (AVTR) and Its Competitors Financial Review

Avantor (NYSE: AVTR) is one of 25 public companies in the “Analytical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Avantor to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Avantor alerts:

This table compares Avantor and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Avantor N/A N/A 30.21 Avantor Competitors $1.15 billion $179.99 million 14.95

Avantor’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Avantor. Avantor is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Avantor and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avantor 0 4 19 0 2.83 Avantor Competitors 253 1058 1422 75 2.47

Avantor presently has a consensus target price of $20.76, suggesting a potential upside of 18.50%. As a group, “Analytical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 4.40%. Given Avantor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Avantor is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Avantor and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avantor N/A N/A N/A Avantor Competitors -129.30% -104.30% -16.45%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.1% of Avantor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Avantor beats its competitors on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc. is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services. The company was founded by John Townsend Baker in 1904 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.