Avantor (AVTR) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Review

Avantor (NYSE: AVTR) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “Analytical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Avantor to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Avantor and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avantor N/A N/A N/A Avantor Competitors -129.30% -104.30% -16.45%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.1% of Avantor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Avantor and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avantor 0 4 19 0 2.83 Avantor Competitors 253 1058 1422 75 2.47

Avantor presently has a consensus price target of $20.76, indicating a potential upside of 18.50%. As a group, “Analytical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 4.40%. Given Avantor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Avantor is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Avantor and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Avantor N/A N/A 30.21 Avantor Competitors $1.15 billion $179.99 million 14.95

Avantor’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Avantor. Avantor is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Avantor beats its rivals on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc. is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services. The company was founded by John Townsend Baker in 1904 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

