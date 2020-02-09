Aventus Trading Up 29.8% Over Last Week (AVT)

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One Aventus token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001307 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Ethfinex, OKEx and IDEX. During the last week, Aventus has traded up 29.8% against the U.S. dollar. Aventus has a total market capitalization of $793,977.00 and $11,100.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aventus alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.42 or 0.03376995 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009931 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00228097 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00033341 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00131118 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Aventus Profile

Aventus’ launch date was July 19th, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. Aventus’ official message board is blog.aventus.io. Aventus’ official website is aventus.io. Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aventus Token Trading

Aventus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, OKEx, Ethfinex, Mercatox, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aventus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aventus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aventus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.