Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $29.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $23.34 and a 12-month high of $32.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.91 and its 200 day moving average is $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.48.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 58.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 49,178 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,451,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $164,361,000 after purchasing an additional 205,613 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 451.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 133,095 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 231.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 163,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 113,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.9% during the third quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.