Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.29.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Axis Capital from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Axis Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Axis Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of Axis Capital stock opened at $64.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.31 and a 200-day moving average of $61.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.27. Axis Capital has a 1-year low of $54.47 and a 1-year high of $67.51.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.78 million. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.61) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Axis Capital will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Axis Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.08%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Axis Capital in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Axis Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Axis Capital by 142.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Axis Capital by 1,488.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Axis Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Axis Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

