Azbit Tops One Day Trading Volume of $42,374.00 (AZ)

Azbit (CURRENCY:AZ) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 9th. Azbit has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $42,374.00 worth of Azbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Azbit token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, YoBit and BW.com. In the last week, Azbit has traded 23.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00038623 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $588.08 or 0.05810413 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004851 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00023911 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00129071 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00038882 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003127 BTC.

About Azbit

AZ is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. Azbit’s total supply is 127,024,519,387 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,468,963,832 tokens. The official website for Azbit is azbit.com. The official message board for Azbit is medium.com/azbit-news. Azbit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Azbit Token Trading

Azbit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, YoBit and BW.com. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azbit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Azbit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

