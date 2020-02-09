B2Gold’s (BTG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $4.50 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.66% from the stock’s current price.

BTG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.91.

Shares of B2Gold stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.18. 5,420,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,687,423. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTG. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Sicart Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

