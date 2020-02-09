Banano (BAN) Hits Market Capitalization of $620,733.00

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Banano has a market cap of $620,733.00 and approximately $11,326.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Banano has traded up 19.8% against the US dollar. One Banano coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Banano alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $342.72 or 0.03400370 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009959 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00237160 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00032757 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00136999 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00039510 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 3,090,428,164 coins and its circulating supply is 960,490,707 coins. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano. Banano’s official website is banano.cc. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Banano

Banano can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Banano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.