Band Protocol Price Hits $0.37 (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 21.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. During the last week, Band Protocol has traded up 44.8% against the U.S. dollar. Band Protocol has a market cap of $6.58 million and $4.03 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Band Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00003623 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Band Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $344.33 or 0.03388450 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009893 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00238497 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00033862 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00137728 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Band Protocol Token Profile

Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,865,835 tokens. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

Band Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Band Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Band Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.