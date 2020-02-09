Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,372 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 14,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 34,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 78,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $34.61 on Friday. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.50 and its 200-day moving average is $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

