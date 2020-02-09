Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of 0.22

Media coverage about Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) has trended neutral on Sunday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Bank of America earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Bank of America’s ranking:

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.61. 31,258,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,671,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities cut Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.