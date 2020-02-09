BANKEX Price Tops $0.0038 on Exchanges (BKX)

BANKEX (CURRENCY:BKX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 9th. One BANKEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Upbit and Bittrex. In the last seven days, BANKEX has traded 32.2% higher against the dollar. BANKEX has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $117,472.00 worth of BANKEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00039151 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $585.71 or 0.05813776 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 53.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004919 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00040056 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00023684 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00120733 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003133 BTC.

About BANKEX

BANKEX (BKX) is a token. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. BANKEX’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,000,000 tokens. The official website for BANKEX is bankex.com/en. BANKEX’s official message board is blog.bankex.org. BANKEX’s official Twitter account is @BankExProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BANKEX is /r/bankex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BANKEX

BANKEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, IDEX, Upbit, Hotbit, HitBTC, Simex and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BANKEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BANKEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BANKEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

