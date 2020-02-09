BANKEX Trading Up 37.1% Over Last Week (BKX)

BANKEX (CURRENCY:BKX) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. In the last seven days, BANKEX has traded up 37.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BANKEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges including Simex, Upbit, IDEX and HitBTC. BANKEX has a total market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $95,767.00 worth of BANKEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00038740 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $588.20 or 0.05811030 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004857 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00023955 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00120010 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00038963 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003126 BTC.

About BANKEX

BKX is a token. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. BANKEX’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,000,000 tokens. BANKEX’s official message board is blog.bankex.org. BANKEX’s official Twitter account is @BankExProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. BANKEX’s official website is bankex.com/en. The Reddit community for BANKEX is /r/bankex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BANKEX

BANKEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, Simex, HitBTC, Upbit, OKEx and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BANKEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BANKEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BANKEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

