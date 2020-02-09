Banyan Network (BBN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $88.00

Banyan Network (CURRENCY:BBN) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. Banyan Network has a total market capitalization of $233,267.00 and $88.00 worth of Banyan Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Banyan Network has traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Banyan Network token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, Ethfinex, IDEX and Bibox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00013803 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000571 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000695 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About Banyan Network

Banyan Network (BBN) uses the hashing algorithm. Banyan Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 610,736,186 tokens. The Reddit community for Banyan Network is /r/BanyanNetwork. Banyan Network’s official Twitter account is @banyan_network. The official website for Banyan Network is www.banyanbbt.org.

Buying and Selling Banyan Network

Banyan Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Ethfinex, CoinEx and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banyan Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banyan Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banyan Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

